Warm start to week, followed by a cooler finish

One small rain risk ahead
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable overnights and warm, dry days ahead. Changes by the end of the week and next weekend.

High temperatures will be nearly ten degrees warmer than average for the start of October.

A cold front arrives Friday with limited rainfall. Only a passing shower chance Friday afternoon and evening at this time.

Turning cooler for the first full weekend of October.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Sunday overnight: A moonlit, starry sky. Lows in the 50s. Patchy fog, mainly along rivers.

Monday: Sunshiny, blue sky. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s. Ragweed pollen will be high this week.

Tuesday: Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mild lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A passing shower for part of the region. Not much rainfall expected. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs cooler, in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. Some lows in the 30s for especially the Shenandoah Valley.

