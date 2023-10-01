UVA NICU holds reunion for families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA’s Reunion for their newborn intensive care unit returned for its first time since the pandemic.

“They become our second family... we’re their second family, and they’ve overcome a lot and we just wanted to celebrate their health and their resiliency,” said Hannah Fox, a NICU charge nurse.

More than 1,600 families stopped by the celebration at the Fontaine Research Park lawn. The smiling families all had one thing in common, at one point in time, they all spent weeks or months with their little one in the NICU.

“We do know that there is a very strong element of PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for most families who are discharged from the NICU,” said Peter Murray, a Neonatology attending.

The reunion was extra special for the Bland family, who’s first-born, Everleigh, was in the NICU just two years ago during Covid.

“We spent, for her as a total, five months in the NICU and that was a home away from home.” said Cory Bland, Everleigh’s dad. “The people are great. I can’t brag on them enough.”

Now, Everleigh is a two-year-old and her parents are thankful to all the medical staff who helped them on the journey.

Everleigh’s mom, Heather Bland, said, “I don’t know where we would be without them.”

