In the Pink returns for 21st tournament


By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People brought out their racquets and dressed in pink for this year’s In the Pink charity event.

The two-day event started on Friday and there were eight locations people come to play. Teams played pickleball and tennis. All of the funds raised go toward providing free services to cancer patients at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

“The atmosphere has been great today.” said Jana Early. “We have people wearing so much pink that it just is exciting, and everybody just loves playing because they know they’re playing for a good cause... but they’re having fun. It’s a beautiful day.”

With more than two hundred participants this year, the event has already raised around $41,000.

