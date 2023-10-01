More Perfect Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Severe clear weather to come! The first week of October brings above average temperatures with drier conditions. That trend will continue throughout the month of October, so it looks like relief from drought conditions is not on the way. Despite the continued drought, feels like conditions will be quite nice this month. As for a next rain chance, it looks pretty low, but next Friday into Saturday, there is a low possibility. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny blue skies. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Warmer and nice. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 80.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s.

