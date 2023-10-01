Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

More Perfect Days Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Severe clear weather to come! The first week of October brings above average temperatures with drier conditions. That trend will continue throughout the month of October, so it looks like relief from drought conditions is not on the way. Despite the continued drought, feels like conditions will be quite nice this month. As for a next rain chance, it looks pretty low, but next Friday into Saturday, there is a low possibility. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny blue skies. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Monday: Warmer and nice. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 80.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Great weather to come
Perfect start to October
A Beautiful Fall Week Ahead
Great days
Great fall days ahead
A Beautiful Saturday on Tap