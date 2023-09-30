Advertise With Us
Woodberry Forest beats Landon (MD) 35-7

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Woodberry Forest football team got its first win of the season beating Landon (MD) 35-7 Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers built a 28-0 halftime lead with two touchdown passes from Charlottesville’s Mark Wamhoff and two touchdown runs from Louisa County’s Savion Hiter.

Louisa’s Dyzier Carter and Fluvanna’s Jaden Ferguson each had touchdowns in the win.

