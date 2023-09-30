Woodberry Forest beats Landon (MD) 35-7

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Woodberry Forest football team got its first win of the season beating Landon (MD) 35-7 Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers built a 28-0 halftime lead with two touchdown passes from Charlottesville’s Mark Wamhoff and two touchdown runs from Louisa County’s Savion Hiter.

Louisa’s Dyzier Carter and Fluvanna’s Jaden Ferguson each had touchdowns in the win.

