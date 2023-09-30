Advertise With Us
Virginia falls to 0-5, loses at Boston College 27-24

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia built a 14-0 lead Saturday at Boston College then blew a 21-7 halftime advantage falling to Eagles 27-24.

BC outscored Virginia 17-0 in the third quarter and then booted a 42-yard field goal with just over two minutes left in the game to break a 24-24 tie.

Tony Muskett started at quarterback for Virginia and completed 22-of-34 passes for 247 yards. He threw three touchdowns including a hail mary to Malachi Fields in the final seconds of the first half. Muskett also threw one interception in the loss.

The Cavaliers only had 59 yards rushing. The ‘Hoos had 11 penalties for 90 yards in the loss. Virginia lost despite forcing four BC turnovers.

UVA also got touchdowns from Mike Hollins and Malik Washington. The Cavaliers only had 59 yards rushing.

Virginia falls to 0-5 on the season and plays host to William and Mary next week.

