Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill

FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden speaks...
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Valhalla, N.Y.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman acknowledged triggering a fire alarm Saturday in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings as lawmakers scrambled to pass a bill to fund the government before the midnight shutdown deadline.

The fire alarm sounded out around noon in the Cannon House Office Building and prompted a building-wide evacuation at a time when the House was in session and staffers were working in the building.

The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the Capitol complex, posted a picture of a person pulling the fire alarm who appeared to be Bowman. The committee posted the picture on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, and said the incident was under investigation.

A spokesperson for the New York lawmaker said in statement to The Associated Press that the lawmaker did not intend to trigger a building-wide alarm as he was rushing to make it to the House floor.

“The Congressman regrets any confusion,” the statement continued. His office provided no further details.

At the time of the evacuation House Democrats were working to delay a vote on a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open. They said they needed time to review the 71-page bill that Republicans abruptly released to avoid a shutdown.

The funding package was ultimately approved 335-91 on Saturday afternoon, with most Republicans and almost all Democrats — including Bowman — supporting the bill.

After the vote, Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, criticized Bowman over the fire alarm. Some lawmakers even floated the idea of drafting a motion to expel him from the House.

“This should not go without punishment,” McCarthy told reporters. “This is an embarrassment.”

He added that he plans to talk with the Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York to figure out a possible response.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

