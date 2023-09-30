Friday Night Fury 9/29, high school football scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:

Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7

Albemarle 45, Fluvanna County 24

Louisa County 21, Monticello 7

Goochland County 49, Charlottesville 20

Buckingham County 52, Randolph Henry 0

Turner Ashby 61, William Monroe 14

North Cross 24, Blue Ridge 15

STAB 37, Fishburne Military 0

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Military 7

William Campbell 61, Nelson County 6

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 28

