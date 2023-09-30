Friday Night Fury 9/29, high school football scores & highlights
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:
Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7
Albemarle 45, Fluvanna County 24
Louisa County 21, Monticello 7
Goochland County 49, Charlottesville 20
Buckingham County 52, Randolph Henry 0
Turner Ashby 61, William Monroe 14
North Cross 24, Blue Ridge 15
STAB 37, Fishburne Military 0
Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Military 7
William Campbell 61, Nelson County 6
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 28
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.