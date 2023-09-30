Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Friday Night Fury 9/29, high school football scores & highlights

Christian Simpson runs for a TD
Christian Simpson runs for a TD(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday:

Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7

Albemarle 45, Fluvanna County 24

Louisa County 21, Monticello 7

Goochland County 49, Charlottesville 20

Buckingham County 52, Randolph Henry 0

Turner Ashby 61, William Monroe 14

North Cross 24, Blue Ridge 15

STAB 37, Fishburne Military 0

Norfolk Academy 49, Fork Union Military 7

William Campbell 61, Nelson County 6

Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 28

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

The Cavaliers are facing off against the Eagles at Alumni Stadium Saturday, September 30.
Watch Cavaliers vs. Eagles on CW29
(STOCK)
Week 6 of high school football in central Virginia
(FILE)
Watch Cavaliers vs. Eagles on CW29
It is week six of the high school football season, which means we are halfway through the...
Week 6 of high school football in central Virginia