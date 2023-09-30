A Beautiful Saturday on Tap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Patchy morning fog to be expected, but will make way for sunnier skies into the afternoon. High pressure will continue to build toward the area into the weekend, so expect brighter weather with warmer temperatures and drier conditions. Our next best chance for showers comes next weekend. Check back for updates.

Today: Warm and dry. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Blue sky day, pleasant. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Warmer. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Nice and mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s.

