A Beautiful Fall Week Ahead

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly cloudy skies over night with patchy fog that clears out into Sunday, for an absolutely perfect day. Temperatures through the month of October are on tap to be warmer, and conditions drier. While it feels nice, we are still in drought conditions and the lack of moisture and warmer conditions are also not ideal for fall foliage. Still keeping an eye on next Friday and Saturday’s rain chances. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50′s.

Sunday & Monday: Blue skies and warmer. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs around 80.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s.

