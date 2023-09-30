Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

All-inclusive playground opens at Lake Monticello

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - The Lake Monticello Community Foundation is giving people with disabilities a safe space to play with its new all-inclusive playground.

It has equipment specifically made for people with physical or cognitive limitations. It was actually inspired by a woman living in the Lake Monticello community who wanted to have a place to take her daughter.

That woman is Jennifer Ruffner.

“I initially brought the idea because I thought that it would be beneficial for me,” Ruffner said. “Then I found out that there were so many other people in the community that needed it.”

She said she wasn’t the only one who felt this way.

“I noticed that there were other kids in the community that weren’t able to enjoy the playgrounds as well,” Ruffner said. “So I contacted some people at the HOA and asked if we could get moving on an accessible playground.”

And what started as an idea became reality Saturday with a ribbon cutting making the playground officially accessible to anyone in and around Lake Monticello.

“We look forward to people using this every day,” Nancy Parson said.

As president of the Lake Monticello Community Foundation, Parsons said the playground is fun for all.

“This is a facility that that children of all abilities can use,” Parsons said. “It’s good for children with special needs to play and meet children who don’t have special needs.”

Parsons also hopes the playground serves its purpose of bringing people together.

“We also have a couple of benches for parents, grandparents to sit and watch the kids play with we tried to take into consideration everyone’s needs and abilities,” Parsons said.

Families outside of Lake Monticello are also welcome to the all-inclusive playground whenever they’d like.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

(STICK)
Website ranks Virginia’s school districts
Chase Lucas
Trevilians Elementary School hosting Chase’s Cure Blood Drive Sept. 30
Albemarle County is looking for more school bus drivers
5 bus drivers hired during job fair, ACPS says
Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger rejecting congressional pay until government has been funded