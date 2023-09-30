All-inclusive playground opens at Lake Monticello

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - The Lake Monticello Community Foundation is giving people with disabilities a safe space to play with its new all-inclusive playground.

It has equipment specifically made for people with physical or cognitive limitations. It was actually inspired by a woman living in the Lake Monticello community who wanted to have a place to take her daughter.

That woman is Jennifer Ruffner.

“I initially brought the idea because I thought that it would be beneficial for me,” Ruffner said. “Then I found out that there were so many other people in the community that needed it.”

She said she wasn’t the only one who felt this way.

“I noticed that there were other kids in the community that weren’t able to enjoy the playgrounds as well,” Ruffner said. “So I contacted some people at the HOA and asked if we could get moving on an accessible playground.”

And what started as an idea became reality Saturday with a ribbon cutting making the playground officially accessible to anyone in and around Lake Monticello.

“We look forward to people using this every day,” Nancy Parson said.

As president of the Lake Monticello Community Foundation, Parsons said the playground is fun for all.

“This is a facility that that children of all abilities can use,” Parsons said. “It’s good for children with special needs to play and meet children who don’t have special needs.”

Parsons also hopes the playground serves its purpose of bringing people together.

“We also have a couple of benches for parents, grandparents to sit and watch the kids play with we tried to take into consideration everyone’s needs and abilities,” Parsons said.

Families outside of Lake Monticello are also welcome to the all-inclusive playground whenever they’d like.

