Week 6 of high school football in central Virginia

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It is week six of the high school football season, which means we are halfway through the regular season.

It is a busy night with Monticello, Charlottesville, Albemarle and Western Albemarle all at home Friday, September 29.

Monticello plays host to Louisa County in a battle between teams that have won three of their first four games. Louisa is averaging over 250 rushing yards with Isaiah Haywood and Jayden Seabury. Louisa has beaten Monticello eight-straight times, including a 49-14 win last season at Louisa County.

Monticello is at home for the first time since beating William Monroe in the season opener.

On the other side of town, Albemarle plays host Fluvanna tonight. Both teams won their Jefferson District opener last week. Albemarle quarterback Amaje Parker scored three touchdowns last week, helping the Patriots beat Orange County 22-6. Fluvanna crushed Charlottesville 35-6. Kickoff tonight is at 7.

Western Albemarle tries to get its first win of the season tonight playing host to Orange County. The Warriors are 0-4 under new Coach Seth Wilson and giving up an average 41 points per game. Orange’s loss to Albemarle last week ended its three-game win streak. The Hornets have a record of 3-2.

Madison County and William Monroe also have home games tonight.

We’ll have highlights of those games plus highlights of STAB and Blue Ridge on the Friday Night Fury during NBC29 News at 11.

