Website ranks Virginia’s school districts

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle and Louisa counties, as well as Charlottesville, are part of Niche’s 2024 Best School Districts in Virginia.

“This is a place that supports education, they value education, they want to be involved and contribute, and it makes everyone smarter,” Phil Giaramita with Albemarle County Public Schools said. “Demands on education change every year; they get more complex, because the world is more complex. So the methods that you use five years ago or 10 years ago are no longer sufficient. And the key to innovation when it comes to the classrooms is the teachers.”

ACPS earned the #7 spot from Niche, while Louisa County is at #8 and Charlottesville placed #18.

“I think it really speaks to the strength of public education in our region,” Beth Cheuk with Charlottesville City Schools said. “Our staff, our families, our students were all partners in this.”

