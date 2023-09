CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are facing off against the Eagles at Alumni Stadium Saturday, September 30.

We’ll have the game on CW29:

Antenna - 29.3

Dish - Channel 32

Xfinity - Channel 812

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.