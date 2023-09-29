Trevilians Elementary School hosting Chase’s Cure Blood Drive Sept. 30

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A sickle cell warrior is beating the odds, and needs your help to continue the fight.

The annual Chase’s Cure Blood Drive is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 30, at Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County.

Sickle cell trooper, six-year-old, Chase Lucas was diagnosed with sickle cell at birth, it’s also when his Mom found out she was a sickle cell trait carrier. At five months old, Lucas was admitted to the hospital for his first blood transfusion, now he’s had a total of three.

Saturday’s event aims to raise awareness and give back to others battling this chronic illness.

“What we decided to do is instead of kind of wallowing in sorrow and kind of feeling bad for ourselves is figuring out how we can make sure that if anybody, or even Chase, ever needs blood in the future, that we do our part,” Desirae Lucas, Chase’s Mom said.

You can sign up at www.redcross.org using sponsor code “chasescure.” For more questions, contact Chase’s Mom, Desirae Lucas at ChasesCureSS@gmail.com

Trevilians Elementary School, 2035 Spotswood Trail, Louisa, VA, 23093

