Slow start for early voting in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting in Charlottesville for November’s elections is wrapping up its first week, and it is off to a slow start in the city.

One-hundred forty ballots have come in as of Friday, September 29.

Officials believe the low turnout is likely due to many races being uncontested.

“For City Council, there’s three candidates for three open positions. School Board, there’s four candidates for four open positions. And for the Soil and Water Director, there’s one candidate actually for two open positions,” Deputy General Registrar Taylor Yowell said.

