Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Slow start for early voting in Charlottesville

Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)
Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting in Charlottesville for November’s elections is wrapping up its first week, and it is off to a slow start in the city.

One-hundred forty ballots have come in as of Friday, September 29.

Officials believe the low turnout is likely due to many races being uncontested.

“For City Council, there’s three candidates for three open positions. School Board, there’s four candidates for four open positions. And for the Soil and Water Director, there’s one candidate actually for two open positions,” Deputy General Registrar Taylor Yowell said.

Click here for more information.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger rejecting congressional pay until government has been funded
(FILE)
Health experts discuss preventing, treating sports injuries
Second Chancer Foundation
Second Chancer Foundation
UVA Health Emergency Department (FILE)
UVA and Sentara decreasing wait times at their Emergency Departments