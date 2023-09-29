Significant warm-up underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see areas of drizzle and fog for the morning commute. Once that lifts, partly sunny skies will prevail, and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. High pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s by next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning drizzle & fog, clearing & nice, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

