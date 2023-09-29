Significant warm-up underway
Conditions will dry out and improve
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see areas of drizzle and fog for the morning commute. Once that lifts, partly sunny skies will prevail, and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. High pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 80s by next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Morning drizzle & fog, clearing & nice, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
