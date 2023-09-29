Second Chancer Foundation holds mixer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville community activist is using his non-profit to make an impact.

The Second Chancer Foundation was started by Jesse Crosson and helps those getting out of prison get back into the community.

Jesse Crosson knows just how hard that transition can be, after being given a second chance, himself.

“Just after my 18th birthday, I committed a robbery and unrelated non-fatal shooting, and I went to prison right here in Albemarle County,” said Crosson. “After 19 years, Governor Ralph Northam gave me a conditional pardon and released me with 10 years left in my sentence.”

Now, Crosson works to help those in similar situations.

Thursday night, the foundation held a mixer at Common House to get its message out into the Charlottesville community.

“We’re a nonprofit that is founded from formerly incarcerated people, and we just feel like who better knows what that population needs to be successful,” said Marci Marie Simmons, a board member with the foundation.

The non-profit works with those behind bars and those transitioning back into society. By partnering with volunteers and community members, the Second Chancer Foundation hopes to reach as many people as it can.

