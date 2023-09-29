Rep. Spanberger rejecting congressional pay until government has been funded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) is rejecting her congressional pay until the entire federal government has been funded.

Representing Virginia’s 7th District, Spanberger says thousands of her constituents are federal employees and active-duty service members who will be affected if the government shuts down. She says lawmakers should not be rewarded with salaries until they do their jobs.

“I think it is outrageous that while everyone from military service members to federal employees to government contractors don’t get their pay, members of Congress continue to get their pay,” Spanberger said Friday, September 29.

Spanberger says she will continue to push for legislation that would prevent all members of Congress from receiving pay during government shutdowns.

