Mural in the works at Barracks Road Shopping Center

By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new mural is in the works at Barracks Road Shopping Center.

A Charlottesville-inspired piece is coming to life on the side of Great Outdoor Provision Co. It’ll include naturalistic features like trees and bears, as well as well-known structures from UVA and the downtown area.

“It helps define what we are, who we are. We’re very diverse, we’re very unique, and those structures, those people, the people here, pretty much help build and define who we are,” Jae Johnson said.

The mural is expected to be done by October 6.

