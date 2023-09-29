‘John Doe always had a name:’ Strasburg Police make arrest in 9-year-old case

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg Police Department arrested James Callahan in connection to the murder of Michael Holober 9 years ago.

*WARNING:* Details in this story can be graphic and reader discretion is advised.

A body was found on a hiking trail in the Pennsylvania State Game Lands #170 in Rye Township, Perry County on May 27, 2014. After examination, the victim was revealed to be a white male, between the ages of 45-70 and around 5′11″ to 6′6″ feet tall. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the Perry County Coroner’s Office believed the remains to have been discovered approximately 7-20 months after their death. They also authored a report ruling the victim’s death a homicide by gunshot to the head.

Though the body was found in 2014, the victim has remained unidentified for nearly 9 years. In February 2023, a distant family member of the victim was identified through genealogy technology that PSP received a few months prior. After several interviews and a DNA comparison, PSP and the Perry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim a Michael Allen Holober of Strasburg. PSP said Holober would have been 47 years of age when his remains were found.

The Perry County district attorney Lauren Eichelberger said the dump location of Holober’s body seemed random.

“Again, this may be speculation beyond the belief that Mr. Callahan had some knowledge of the northern Pennsylvania area. All we know as far as far as we know is he picked a road and found a place,” Eichelberger said.

Once PSP’s investigation of Holober started, PSP learned Holober lived in Strasburg, VA area in 2012 and had disappeared around the same time. When PSP learned that Holober lived in Strasburg, it started forming a partnership with the Strasburg Police Department (SPD). The two agencies, in conjunction with the Texas Ranger Division, The Virginia State Police Tactical Team, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Shenandoah County’s Emergency Communication Center, Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue, identified the primary suspect of the case to be James Edgar Callahan.

The evidence used to identify Callahan is currently sealed and with the Commonwealth’s Attorney office as prosecution begins.

SPD and PSP believe Callahan murdered Holober in a residence in Strasburg and proceeded to carry Holober’s body into Pennsylvania where he later disposed the remains near a hiking trail in the Keystone State. All of these actions are believed to happen in the years 2012 or 2013.

Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager said the arrest is one step closer to bringing justice for the Holober family. He said there is nothing anyone can do to bring Holober back, but SPD is working to bring justice and closure to Holober’s family.

“It is a good feeling in a terrible situation, but at the end of they we’re providing the family closure on where their loved one was at and not knowing for the past ten years,” Sager said.

Sager emphasized the importance of putting a name to a John Doe. Michael Holobert’s remains remained unidentified for nearly nine years. He said families with no closure always have the thoughts of their loved on returning one day.

“John Doe always had a name we just weren’t able to identify that,” Sager said. “Through the hard work of those other agencies, Pennsylvania and Perry County District Court, they brought a name to John Doe and Mr. Holober.”

Sager said his department supports officers mental and physical well-being, especially after traumatic cases like this one, and gave his praises to his detectives and the partnerships formed within the investigation. He said though a horrific situation, there is light in bringing closure to the Holober’s loved ones.

“Now they can put a name, a birth date, a family and give that family some closure as well. Pennsylvania did reach out to Mr. Holober’s family and was able to provide them some closure as well. At the end of the day, that is really and truly amazing,” Sager said.

Callahan is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing at Shenandoah County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2023. As WHSV learns more, we will keep you updated on-air and online.

