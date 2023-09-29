Advertise With Us
Health experts discuss preventing, treating sports injuries

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia recently held a health briefing to discuss how to prevent and treat fall sports injuries.

Fall football, soccer, and field hockey are common sports during this time of year. But with sports can come the risk of burnout or injury.

“You can also have injuries, like muscle injuries, and then anatomic-specific injuries, such as knee injuries and shoulder injuries are very common in all those sports,” Doctor Mark Miller said.

Dr. Miller is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at UVA Health.

“The best thing is to be in shape and stretch and strengthen and be prepared for these injuries, not to not to overdo things,” the doctor said.

Dr. Miller says focused exercise can help prevent serious injuries: “Jumping participation and plyometrics can reduce the ACL injury risk,” he said.

The doctor also recommends targeted treatments for sports injuries.

“You can start with activity modification, physical therapy, various medications - such as anti-inflammatories - and then sometimes specific injuries may need surgery,” Dr. Miller said.

But it’s not all physical.

“The most important advice is to let kids be kids, and so let them play other sports,” Dr. Miller said “Let them have fun and participate.”

