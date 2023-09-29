Advertise With Us
Fun events for you and your furry friends this weekend

By Amya Mitchell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -This weekend wrap goes out to the dogs and wiener dog owners.

The second annual Dachtoberfest returns to the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, Sept. 30.

From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., dog races, costume contests, raffles, vendors, food trucks, and more can be expected.

Tickets are available right now for just $10. Kids 10 years old and under get in for free.

Also returning on Saturday, Bark in the Park will be at the Short Pump Dog Park.

This is the first time Henrico Humane Society has held the event since 2016.

There will be dog contests, parades, face painting, and a 2K Dog Walk both you and your furry friend can join.

The proceeds go to support cats and dogs at the shelter.

You can register here.

Grab your furry best friend in the City of Richmond for a dog-centered Oktoberfest.

Barktoberfest is happening Saturday at the Ruff Canine Club on Ellen Road.

Live music, German food and your favorite brews will all have you wagging your tail. The first 100 people will also get free Ruff Beer Steins.

It’s happening from noon to 9 p.m.

