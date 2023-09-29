Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Enjoy Your Weekend!

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seasonable evening ahead with some cloud coverage and an isolated shower chance. The weekend and week a head are ideal for outdoor plans. We’ll see slightly above average temperatures with highs in the upper 70′s and low 80′s, and drier. This doesn’t bode well for drought conditions, but most of us won’t complain about the pleasant temperatures and sun to come. Our next best chance for rain looks like it comes next weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Clouds increasing with an isolated shower chance. Lows in the mid 50′s to low 60′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday - Thursday: Warmer and drier. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Sun, sun, sun
More sun
Drier air slowly working in
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
Significant warm-up underway