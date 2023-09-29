Drier air slowly working in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds are slowly moving out, resulting in a gradual clearing trend. As drier air works into the region, expect partly sunny conditions later today, and seasonal temperatures. The weekend looks good with sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. By early next week conditions will warm into the 80s. Meanwhile, although we hads significant rain last weekend, moderately dry conditions still exist. Our next opportunity for widespread won’t be until late next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Gradual clearing, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

