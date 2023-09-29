Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Drier air slowly working in

Clouds reluctant to move out, temperatures warming up
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds are slowly moving out, resulting in a gradual clearing trend. As drier air works into the region, expect partly sunny conditions later today, and seasonal temperatures. The weekend looks good with sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. By early next week conditions will warm into the 80s. Meanwhile, although we hads significant rain last weekend, moderately dry conditions still exist. Our next opportunity for widespread won’t be until late next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Gradual clearing, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Significant warm-up underway
Great Weekend Weather On the Way
Nice stretch of weather ahead
Dry and warm temps on the way
Clearing and warmer conditions on the way