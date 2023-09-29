Advertise With Us
C3 believes electric buses best option for Charlottesville

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) bus (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is set to vote next month on the best fuel option for CAT buses.

The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) ran its own study to see which of the new choices is best.

“That’s kind of why we’re here, to see what are the really local climate decisions that are being made that help us get to carbon neutrality,” Katie Ebinger with the C3 said. “The city is looking at these three main alternative fuel options; compressed natural gas, fuel-cell electric buses - which is the hydrogen option - or battery-electric buses. And so we started this report trying to figure out which of the three fuel options is the best for our city.”

She says the results of the report all pointed toward the electric option.

“They have the lowest environmental impact, and they’re quiet, they’re clean, they’re been working really well in a lot of other cities,” Ebinger said.

In the meantime, Ebinger says C3 is encouraging the community to speak at the upcoming vote in October.

“This is one a really great example of why C3 exists. It’s to keep track of what’s happening on a local level,” she said.

