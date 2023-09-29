5 bus drivers hired during job fair, ACPS says

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is picking up a handful of bus drivers after hosting a job fair Friday, September 29.

ACPS says it hired five drivers during Friday’s fair at the Northside Library.

“The more people that we get involved in coming to these events, and getting them through, is us being able to get more kids to school and getting those numbers down,” Transportation Supervisor Brian Fridley said, referring to the ongoing shortage of drivers in the school district.

ACPS says this was the third job fair for drivers its held within the past month, and that there are plans for more in the future.

