Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

5 bus drivers hired during job fair, ACPS says

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is picking up a handful of bus drivers after hosting a job fair Friday, September 29.

ACPS says it hired five drivers during Friday’s fair at the Northside Library.

“The more people that we get involved in coming to these events, and getting them through, is us being able to get more kids to school and getting those numbers down,” Transportation Supervisor Brian Fridley said, referring to the ongoing shortage of drivers in the school district.

ACPS says this was the third job fair for drivers its held within the past month, and that there are plans for more in the future.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Spanberger (FILE)
Rep. Spanberger rejecting congressional pay until government has been funded
(FILE)
Health experts discuss preventing, treating sports injuries
Voter Registration and Elections in Charlottesville (FILE)
Slow start for early voting in Charlottesville
Second Chancer Foundation
Second Chancer Foundation