UVA Women’s Basketball adds talent and depth for upcoming season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both of UVA’s basketball teams are practicing for the upcoming season.

Women’s Basketball had a 0.5 record last season in Coach Mox’s first season as head coach. The team returns eight players from last year’s squad, including all-ACC Second Team Selection Camryn Taylor.

Sam Brunelle is back for her final year of college basketball. She was one of a handful of players who suffered injuries last season.

This season, Virginia adds three transfers and three highly-touted incoming freshmen.

“First of all, we have more kids. If anyone watched us at the end of the year, they know we were down to six or seven healthy bodies. Now, we have 14 on the roster. Everyone is talented, everyone can contribute, everyone has a unique spot. I think the depth is going to translate into more wins, because we can play at the pace I want to play at,” Amaka Agugua Hamilton said.

“I think our IQ has gone up a lot since last year. Just understanding the system more and with the newcomers, they adapted very quickly. It’s exciting, everyone is having a great time and the chemistry is there,” Camryn Taylor said.

Both teams will have their Blue-White Scrimmage Saturday, October 14, which is open to the public.

