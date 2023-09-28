UVA researchers using liver simulation to better understand medications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When it comes to medication, men and women are not alike. Now, UVA Health has a new tool to find out why.

The tool is a sophisticated computer simulation of male and female livers. Researchers say women seem to have more liver problems due to medicine.

Doctor Jason Papin says this research will help determine why these biological differences matter.

“Whatever the situation might be able to prescribe the right drug for that particular disease, and yet minimize how much negative impact that might occur,” Dr. Papin said,

Ultimately, researchers hope their model will help develop safer drugs.

