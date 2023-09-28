Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA researchers using liver simulation to better understand medications

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When it comes to medication, men and women are not alike. Now, UVA Health has a new tool to find out why.

The tool is a sophisticated computer simulation of male and female livers. Researchers say women seem to have more liver problems due to medicine.

Doctor Jason Papin says this research will help determine why these biological differences matter.

“Whatever the situation might be able to prescribe the right drug for that particular disease, and yet minimize how much negative impact that might occur,” Dr. Papin said,

Ultimately, researchers hope their model will help develop safer drugs.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Livestream of a news conference held by CPD
Chief Kochis holds press conference on Market St. Park investigation
(FILE)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recognized for its low re-admission rates for heart failure
Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
Jury deliberating murder charge in Charlottesville trial
(FILE)
Senators Kaine and Warner offering solution to prevent government shutdown