Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recognized for its low re-admission rates for heart failure

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital made Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of hospitals in America that had the lowest re-admission rate for patients with heart failure.

“This is not by accident. There’s a lot of intentional work that goes on behind the scenes,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Tesoriere said Thursday, September 28.

Tesoriere says re-admission is something that Medicare and insurance companies look at very closely.

“It’s a quality of care metric. So basically, if someone is discharged from the hospital and they return within 30 days, for any reason, that’ll be counted as a readmission,” he said.

Tesoriere also says providing hands-on care and educating patients before they leave are some of the top reasons these rates are so low.

“It’s a testament to our teamwork,” he said. “Is really very, very important for these patients to be successful.”

