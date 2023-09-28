Advertise With Us
Organizations teaming up to explore history of Black barbershops in Charlottesville

By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society and Friends of Charlottesville Downtown are teaming up to explore the rich history of Black barbershops in the city.

Parts of the Downtown Mall and West Main Street used to be Vinegar Hill, a predominantly Black neighborhood.

“They had to face the issue of being independent businessmen who had to earn a living under the restrictions of Jim Crow and segregation,” Michael Dickens with the Historical Society said.

In time, when both legal and social customs hindered Blacks and their businesses, Black barbershops played pivotal roles in the city.

“They also were very interested in forwarding their communities welfare through pushing education and being involved in various civil rights initiatives, which we’ll talk about on the tour,” Dickens said.

Tours, which are slated for October, will visit five former Black barbershops in locations across Charlottesville.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a new tour, and we look forward to having as many people come as possible,” Dickens said. “Anybody who wants to contribute information to the content of the tour, we’re welcoming that, as well.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

