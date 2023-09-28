Luray High School to host Remote Area Medical clinic

LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - The Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic is making its way back to Virginia this weekend.

“There are a lot of people in our communities and every community that we go into that don’t have access to health care for varying reasons,” Kim Faulkinbury with RAM said.

Free services will be available at Luray High School on both Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.

“We’re going to have the ability to do dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions. And vision, we will have full vision exams and glasses. We will make some of those glasses on site, some will need to be mailed just depending on your prescription. And medical will have general medical, as well as flu shots. We will have mammogram on site on Saturday,” Faulkinbury said.

RAM is fully staffed with professional volunteers.

“State University of New York in Stony Brook, we have their dental school coming and offering dental services. We have JMU’s Nursing School coming and offering nursing services this weekend, and then we also have Shenandoah University’s PT, or physical therapy, program coming in being able to offer those services,” Faulkinbury said.

Those planning to attend are advised to bring snacks, water, and medication.

