Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Luray High School to host Remote Area Medical clinic

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - The Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic is making its way back to Virginia this weekend.

“There are a lot of people in our communities and every community that we go into that don’t have access to health care for varying reasons,” Kim Faulkinbury with RAM said.

Free services will be available at Luray High School on both Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.

“We’re going to have the ability to do dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions. And vision, we will have full vision exams and glasses. We will make some of those glasses on site, some will need to be mailed just depending on your prescription. And medical will have general medical, as well as flu shots. We will have mammogram on site on Saturday,” Faulkinbury said.

RAM is fully staffed with professional volunteers.

“State University of New York in Stony Brook, we have their dental school coming and offering dental services. We have JMU’s Nursing School coming and offering nursing services this weekend, and then we also have Shenandoah University’s PT, or physical therapy, program coming in being able to offer those services,” Faulkinbury said.

Those planning to attend are advised to bring snacks, water, and medication.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

(STOCK)
AARP: Care for elderly and disabled is inadequate
Katrina Callsen (FILE)
Katrina Callsen resigning from Albemarle County School Board
Organizations teaming up to explore history of Black barbershops in Charlottesville
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $850 million