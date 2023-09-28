Keyes found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Grove St. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville jury says Tadashi Demetrius Keyes is guilty of murdering 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith.

Thursday, September 28, marked the third day of Keyes’ trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Jurors saw Keyes’ interagation earlier in the day, as well as heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

Neither side offered a motive in the shooting. Prosecution mainly focused on video surveillance showing Keyes and Smith in the car together. Meanwhile, the defense argued that some evidence was mislabeled.

Smith, a member of the BUCK Squad, was shot along Grove Street back on January 28.

Deliberations began around 1 p.m. Attorneys on both sides were called back around 2:30 p.m. to answer jury questions.

Guilty verdicts on both charges - first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - came down around 4:30 p.m.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 24, 2024.

This is a developing story.

