Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Keyes found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Grove St. shooting

Tadashi Demetrius Keyes
Tadashi Demetrius Keyes(CPD)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville jury says Tadashi Demetrius Keyes is guilty of murdering 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith.

Thursday, September 28, marked the third day of Keyes’ trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Jurors saw Keyes’ interagation earlier in the day, as well as heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

Neither side offered a motive in the shooting. Prosecution mainly focused on video surveillance showing Keyes and Smith in the car together. Meanwhile, the defense argued that some evidence was mislabeled.

Smith, a member of the BUCK Squad, was shot along Grove Street back on January 28.

Deliberations began around 1 p.m. Attorneys on both sides were called back around 2:30 p.m. to answer jury questions.

Guilty verdicts on both charges - first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - came down around 4:30 p.m.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 24, 2024.

This is a developing story.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Livestream of a news conference held by CPD
Chief Kochis holds press conference on Market St. Park investigation
UVA Health
UVA researchers using liver simulation to better understand medications
(FILE)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recognized for its low re-admission rates for heart failure
(FILE)
Senators Kaine and Warner offering solution to prevent government shutdown