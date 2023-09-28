Advertise With Us
Jury deliberating murder charge in Charlottesville trial

Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors are deliberating charges against the man accused of murdering a member of the BUCK Squad.

Thursday, September 28, marks the third day of Tadashi Demetrius Keyes’ trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court. He is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street back on January 28.

This is a developing story.

