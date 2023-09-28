Jury deliberating murder charge in Charlottesville trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors are deliberating charges against the man accused of murdering a member of the BUCK Squad.
Thursday, September 28, marks the third day of Tadashi Demetrius Keyes’ trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court. He is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street back on January 28.
This is a developing story.
