Great Weekend Weather On the Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A disturbance will bring an increase in cloud coverage overnight with a chance for a few passing sprinkles into Friday morning. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected, and conditions improve heading into Friday afternoon, and pleasant weather continues into the weekend and next week. Through the first week of October, plan for sunnier skies, warmer temperatures, and drier conditions. Unfortunately, this does not at all help drought conditions, but it will be a great time to make outdoor fall plans. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with possible drizzle. Lows in the mid 50′s to low 60′s.

Friday: Early shower and clearing to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the mid to upper 50′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Wednesday & Thursday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70′s.

