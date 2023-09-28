Clearing and warmer conditions on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Temperatures will be treading a little cooler. A disturbance will approach the region tonight, and may trigger a stray shower early Friday morning. As drier air gradually works into the region sunshine will become more dominate. A dry stretch of weather can be expected for the weekend and throughout much of next week. By early next week temperatures will warm into the 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & seasonal, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Early shower, mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

