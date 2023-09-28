Advertise With Us
Chief Kochis holds press conference on Market St. Park investigation

Livestream of a news conference held by CPD
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is announcing findings in the Market Street Park administrative investigation.

Chief Kochis was joined by several members of the department for a press conference at CitySpace Thursday, September 28. The event was livestreamed:

The chief says allegations that city police are targeting Black and unhoused individuals with violence are fabricated.

“It has been determined that the allegation that our officers quote, ‘Have been targeting Black, unhoused individuals with violence,’ and that quote, ‘Officers have only been asking Black unhoused individuals to leave the park,’ are unfounded and simply did not occur,” Kochis said.

The alleged confrontations happened September 12 and 16. Police body camera footage of those encounters were shown during Thursday’s press conference:

  • First video shows a man being arrested peacefully after refusing to leave.
  • Second video shows someone sleeping and being nudged awake by an officer touching the man’s foot.

“I’ve heard several descriptions of this event, such as the officer was quoted, ‘Kicking them like a football,’ end quote, and quote, ‘Kicking him in his chest,’” Kochis said. “Responding to calls involving the unhoused are complex and multifaceted. As such, I have ordered the review of our training protocols, as they relate to the handling of calls for service involving the unhoused.”

The chief noted that these incidents occurred before the park’s hours were lifted by City Manager Sam Sanders.

Sanders has stated that he’ll have a plan for the unhoused community at the next City Council meeting, which is set for October 2.

