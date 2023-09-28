Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Chief Kochis holds press conference on Market St. Park investigation

Livestream of a news conference held by CPD
Livestream of a news conference held by CPD(Facebook)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is announcing findings in the Market Street Park administrative investigation.

Chief Kochis was joined by several members of the department for a press conference at CitySpace Thursday, September 28. The event was livestreamed:

In addition to the findings of the administrative investigation, body camera footage of the encounter was also shown.

This is a developing story.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA researchers using liver simulation to better understand medications
(FILE)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recognized for its low re-admission rates for heart failure
Charlottesville Circuit Court (FILE)
Jury deliberating murder charge in Charlottesville trial
(FILE)
Senators Kaine and Warner offering solution to prevent government shutdown