Chief Kochis holds press conference on Market St. Park investigation
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is announcing findings in the Market Street Park administrative investigation.
Chief Kochis was joined by several members of the department for a press conference at CitySpace Thursday, September 28. The event was livestreamed:
In addition to the findings of the administrative investigation, body camera footage of the encounter was also shown.
This is a developing story.
