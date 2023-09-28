Autumn warm-up on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a cool start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal, That will change this weekend, with more sunshine and a impressive warming trend. Expect 80s by early next week. Have a great ad safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Morning shower, mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

