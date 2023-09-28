Advertise With Us
AARP: Care for elderly and disabled is inadequate

By Destini Harris
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study finds that care for elderly and disabled people is inadequate.

According to AARP, major gaps for long-term care occur in every state.

“Nationally, only 22% of nursing homes are five star or receive a top rating,” Rita Choula with AARP said Thursday, September 28.

Experts say the number of people ages 65 and up are expected to exceed the number of children by 2030, and now, more than ever, is the time to improve the aging experience.

AARP says racial disparities play a huge part in the numbers.

Click here to see how Virginia scored.

