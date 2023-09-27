Weather pattern change soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog, mist and drizzle will continue for especially the higher elevations this afternoon.

A northeasterly, onshore wind flow from the Atlantic and Chesapeake will continue to keep clouds and cooler temperatures in our region.

That pattern begins to break by especially the weekend and the start of October. That is when temperatures will go back above average with dry conditions.

Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy, patchy drizzle and higher elevation fog. Highs in the 60s. Northeast breeze.

Wednesday overnight: Cloudy, some fog and drizzle. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer during the day. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Overnight lows in the comfortable 50s.

Ragweed pollen levels will be high next week.

