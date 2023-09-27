Virginia Film Festival announces 2023 lineup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Elvis won’t be in the building, but his granddaughter will as the Virginia Film Festival returns next month for its 36th year.

Tuesday, September 26, VAFF released what movies and actors will be attending: Jon Batiste, Ava Duvernay, and Riley Keough are just a few of the stars coming to Charlottesville.

Despite the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Film Festival Director Jody Kielbasa says he was able to pull together an exciting line up.

“We have one of the most important voices in film today. Ava Duvernay will be on hand for this year’s festival with her latest film, Origin,” Kielbasa said.

The opening night film is Maestro, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper. The festival’s Centerpiece Film is The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne and featuring Paul Giamatti.

Many may know Batiste as the longtime band leader for Stephen Colbert. His documentary follows his quest for the “American Symphony” and his wife’s battle with leukemia.

“The film takes an abrupt turn and really looks at their personal relationship. It’s a beautiful film, powerful film, very compelling, and John Batiste is not only is going to be here, but he’s going to perform immediately following the film,” Kielbasa said.

Keough, an actress and the granddaughter of Elvis, will also present on her directorial debut film War Pony.

The festival runs from October 25-29. Tickets go on sale Oct. 6.

“It’s a celebration of the arts and we really encourage everybody here in Charlottesville to come out and be part of that celebration,” Kielbasa said.

