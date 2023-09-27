UVA police deputy offering guidance, support to girls’ basketball team at Burley Middle School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Girls’ Basketball Team at Jackson P. Burley Middle School has a set of new coachers taking the players to new heights. Among them is Bryant Hall, the deputy chief for the UVA Police Department. He says being a coach for the team is a way he can take a positive approach to connect with the community.

“These student athletes just need support,” Hall said.

That support, combined with hard work and playing as a team, guided them to take home the championship title last season.

“Because of the structure, because of the camaraderie, because of the team atmosphere that they built and the real focus they have around learning and grow in character as players,” Assistant Coach Dr. Cameron Webb said.

“It was our goal to kind of transform that and get girls really highly motivated,” Assistant Coach Ashley Sipe said.

“We’re just pouring out every bit of energy that we have into this,” Hall said. “We’re showing them that when you establish the fundamentals, you play the game the right way, and you respect the game you get the desired outcome.”

UVA Police say it is constantly trying to build relationships.

“Relationships begin to develop the young person’s life, and to be part of that in a space where they’re comfortable. In the gym is a space where they’re comfortable,” Chief Tim Longo said.

The team is out to take a championship title once again.

“It’s like a new adventure. We get to learn more stuff about each other. Sometimes we may lose, but we’ll get through it all together,” student Avery Webb said.

“We’re teaching them to respect your opponents, play the game the right way, and respect the game. If we do that, we should be OK,” Hall said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.