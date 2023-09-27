UVA institute working to address renewable energy in Appalachia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Environmental Institute has announced a new research team that will address renewable energy in Appalachia.

Leaders from multiple disciplines of work are coming together to work on wind, solar, hydropower, and geothermal projects. They hope this project will increase economic benefits and job opportunities for those communities.

“Renewable energy could produce a new revenue stream for communities, and some of these communities are struggling,” Christine Mahoney with the Batten School said. “So we could imagine if there’s a new wind energy development or solar energy development that could provide tax benefits, new tax revenues for communities.”

The group also wants to explore how renewable energy can bring in more resources so businesses can be resilient.

