STAB receiver Chance Mallory named Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - St. Anne’s Belfield wide receiver and defensive back Chance Mallory is the Falcon Club Player of the Week. The junior scored four touchdowns in STAB’s 47-22 win Friday over previously undefeated Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.

Mallory had five catches for over 200 yards receiving. He also scored on a 90 yard kickoff return and a 56-yard run from scrimmage.

“I’ve only been playing high school football on offense for a year so this is definitely my best game,” said Mallory. “My teammates gave great blocks and I just followed them. I try to make plays when I can.”

“Just the fact that we have a homerun threat every time the ball is in his hands makes defenses really have to prepare for him,” says coach Joe Sandoe. “There’s just energy around it when he has the ball in his hands.you can feel it on the sideline”

Mallory also had 14 tackles on defense Friday playing at cornerback. The 5′9″ 165-pound receiver is a highlighy touted basketball recruit as a point guard already receiving scholarship offers from Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and UVa.

Reporter: What do you like better football or basketball?

“Basketball for sure. I just do this (football) for fun,” says Mallory.

Reporter: Do you worry about getting hurt? “I try not to think about that, I just try to play with my teammates, play with my guys.” says Mallory.

