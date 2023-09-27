Advertise With Us
Pro Re Nada hosting fundraiser for Meals on Wheels

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels is holding its 2nd Annual Music for Meals fundraiser at Pro Re Nata from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 27.

The event is expected to help raise about 30% of the money needed to provide meals around central Virginia.

“We don’t receive any federal or government funding, so individual donations that happened through this fundraiser are so important for us to continue to subsidize as many clients as we do,” Interim Director Hailey Peterson said.

Meals on Wheels hopes to raise more than $150,000 before the night ends.

