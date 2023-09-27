Advertise With Us
Police seeking information regarding reported Market St. Park stabbing

By NBC29
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it is seeking information related to a reported stabbing in or around Market Street Park early Sunday.

CPD announced Wednesday, September 27, that it believes a stabbing took place between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. Officers were called to the UVA Medical Center for a report of a victim who had suffered several stab wounds.

The department says the victim is currently in stable condition, and it does not believed this was a random attack.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

