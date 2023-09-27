Energy from Ophelia departs, dry conditions return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning drizzle and fog will make the morning commute a little slower. We’ll see another day with cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures. Eventually drier air will begin to work into the region. Our late week will feature mostly cloudy skies and 70s. That warming trend will continue next week with the return of 80s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning drizzle & fog, cloudy & cool, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, drizzle & fog, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

