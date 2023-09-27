Clouds and Some Sun Thursday. Few Showers Friday Morning. Weekend Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still stuck in a cloudy, cool pattern for late September, but a pattern change will develop as we move into the weekend. Clouds tonight and to start Thursday, but some limited sun expected. Clouds will return Thursday night, with some showers possible Friday morning, before some gradual clearing.

By this weekend and the start to October Sunday, more sunshine and temperatures warming back up. A warm and dry stretch is expected throughout next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, some fog and drizzle. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday: Clouds then becoming partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Friday: AM clouds, few showers, drizzle. Becoming partly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.