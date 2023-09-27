Charlottesville working on restoring Schenks Branch Tributary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restoration project is underway for the Schenks Branch Tributary stream.

A lot of sediment is building up due to severe erosion and polluting the stream. Additionally, some of the stream banks are getting to be up to 12-feet tall.

Charlottesville Public Works says this is an environmental concern.

The goal is to bring the stream to a healthier state.

“Installing some structures in the stream that kind of directs the stream flow and the force of that water during events away from those banks that are experiencing erosion and more towards the middle of the stream,” Water Resources Specialist Dan Frisbee said Wednesday, September 27.

The project will also improve the habitat for life in the stream, as well as the plants around it.

